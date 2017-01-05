COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A Sri Lankan committee has recommended the appointment of a hybrid court comprising local and international judges to investigate allegations of war crimes from the country’s civil war.
The recommendation comes from the government-appointed Consultation Task Force on Reconciliation on Mechanisms, which sought public views on the proposed mechanism for transitional justice and reconciliation.
The U.N. high commissioner for human rights in 2015 called for the appointment of a hybrid court comprising local and international judges. Sri Lanka agreed to the participation of foreign judges before backtracking and now insists on local courts investigating the allegations.
Sri Lanka’s military in 2009 crushed the Tamil Tiger rebels who fought for an independent state for ethnic minority Tamils. Both sides were accused of war crimes, particularly in the final months of fighting.
