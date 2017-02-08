COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s foreign minister says his country needs more time to fulfil promises given to the U.N. human rights body to investigate war crimes allegations from a long civil war that ended seven years ago.
Foreign Minister Mangala Samaraweera told foreign correspondents on Tuesday that the government will seek more time at the next U.N human rights session starting Feb. 27.
Sri Lanka, in a joint resolution in 2015 at the U.N. Human Rights Council, promised to work toward ethnic reconciliation, which includes investigating alleged abuses.
The U.N. human rights chief had called for a hybrid court with local and international judges. Sri Lanka agreed to the participation of foreign judges before backtracking and now insists on local courts investigating the allegations.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle No. 6 in new ranking of best places to live in U.S.
- Fact check: No arrests from 7 nations in travel ban? Judge in Seattle was wrong
- Heavy snowfall closes schools, complicates commute, knocks out power to thousands
- Heavy, warm rain to follow snowstorm in Seattle area
- Librarians take up arms against fake news | Jerry Large
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.