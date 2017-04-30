COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s navy has arrested 32 people suspected to be Rohingya refugees and their Indian traffickers off the country’s northern coast.
Navy spokesman Chaminda Walakuluge says a coast guard patrol observed the boat entering Sri Lankan waters Sunday. The 30 passengers from Myanmar included 16 children, including an infant just 15 days old and a 4-month-old baby. The two Indians were suspected to be their traffickers.
Walakuluge said that the suspects have been handed over to police for further inquiries.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.