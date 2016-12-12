BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — The trial of eight former Bosnian Serb police officers charged with taking part in the 1995 Srebrenica massacre has been adjourned in a Serbian court after defense lawyers demanded the replacement of a three-judge panel.
The long-awaited trial at the War Crimes court is seen as a test of Serbia’s pledge to deal with its wartime past and an important step in Balkan reconciliation efforts more than two decades after the Bosnian war ended.
A ruling on the defense demand is expected by Tuesday.
Around 8,000 Muslim men and boys were killed by Bosnian Serb troops in Srebrenica — Europe’s worst atrocity since World War II.
Serbia has promised to punish war criminals to advance toward EU membership. Its nationalist government has faced criticism for stalling on that pledge.
