MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities are planning to release evidence from their investigation into the Minnesota police officer who shot and killed Philando Castile, including squad-car camera video that shows last July’s deadly encounter.

The evidence from the trial of Officer Jeronimo Yanez is expected to be released Tuesday.

While the video shows the shooting of Castile, who was black, it does not show what happened in the car or what Yanez actually saw.

Yanez, who is Latino, was acquitted of manslaughter and other charges Friday. He fired seven shots at Castile just seconds after the 32-year-old said he had a gun. He had a permit for it.

The squad-car video was shown at trial, but hasn’t yet been released publicly.

The shooting gained widespread attention because Castile’s girlfriend livestreamed its aftermath on Facebook.