NEW YORK (AP) — A 94-foot Norway spruce from the northern foothills of New York’s Catskill mountain range has been chosen as this year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.
Organizers say the tree will be cut Nov. 10 at the Oneonta (oh-nee-AHN’-tuh) home of Angie and Graig Eichler (EYE’-kluhr).
The spruce will arrive in Manhattan on Nov. 12 and begin a round of intensive wardrobe fittings.
The tree’s 50,000 lights will be switched on during a live television broadcast Nov. 30.
