LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay says he will help explore ways to mentor youth in Lexington after the shooting death of his 15-year-old daughter over the weekend.
Gay said in a statement released Friday that he’s determined his daughter’s death won’t be “senseless. We must come together as a community to protect each other, giving our young people the tools they need to resolve their conflicts and lead successful lives — the kind that Trinity was well on her way to living.”
Witnesses told police that gunfire was exchanged between two vehicles early Sunday. Trinity Gay was hit by a round.
Tyson Gay offers support so that the “spirit of Trinity will sprint on long after we say goodbye to her this weekend.”
