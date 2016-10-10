NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City college that had its most high-profile moment when first lady Michelle Obama gave a commencement address this year is now grappling with the sudden resignation of its president.

City College of New York’s president resigned Friday amid questions over the handling of personal expenses and a call for a state investigation.

Lisa Coico (koh-EE’-koh) had been in office since 2010. She resigned a day after The New York Times asked questions about how $150,000 in her expenses had been documented.

The Times had raised questions earlier this year about her personal spending in 2011.

The U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York has issued a federal subpoena as part of an investigation. Coico has denied any wrongdoing.