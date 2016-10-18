WASHINGTON (AP) — District of Columbia leaders have come up with a new name for the city in the unlikely event that it becomes a state: State of Washington, D.C.
For decades, statehood advocates have pushed for the state to be called New Columbia. But on Tuesday, the D.C. Council voted unanimously for the new designation. The “D.C.” would stand for Douglass Commonwealth, in a nod to abolitionist Frederick Douglass, who lived in the District.
The new name will be added to the proposed state constitution that city residents will vote on in November. If the constitution is approved, city leaders will present it to Congress.
The effort remains a long shot, with nearly all Republicans in Congress opposed to statehood for the District.
Most Read Stories
- Richard Sherman meltdown? Seahawks say they’ll push through it and stay on course | Larry Stone WATCH
- What national media are saying about Richard Sherman and the Seahawks after beating the Falcons
- Seahawks' Pete Carroll on Atlanta asking NFL to review last play: 'We won't send that play in'
- Is Richard Sherman’s blowup a byproduct of Seahawks coach Pete Carroll’s approach? | Matt Calkins WATCH
- Seahawks' Michael Bennett irate about 'scary' cut block from Falcons' Jake Matthews
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.