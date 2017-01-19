WASHINGTON (AP) — Spike Lee says he won’t be using Chrisette Michele’s music in an upcoming project because of her decision to perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.
Michele seemed to allude to the controversy Thursday on her blog , where she wrote: “We can’t be present if we’re silent.” She says she hopes for “peaceful & progressive conversation.” She adds that she doesn’t mind criticism if it allows her “to be a voice for the voiceless.” She used the hashtag NoPoliticalGenius.
Lee wrote on Instagram that he was sorry Michele was performing at the inaugural. He says he was considering using Michele’s “Black Girl Magic” in his upcoming Netflix series, “She’s Gotta Have It” but won’t anymore.
Michele’s spokesman confirmed to The Associated Press that she will be performing Friday.
Most Read Stories
- Christopher Monfort, killer of Seattle police officer, found dead in prison cell
- Why are home prices so high? Seattle has 2nd-lowest rate of homes for sale in U.S.
- 50,000 expected to attend Seattle women’s march day after Trump inauguration WATCH
- 3 Seattle restaurants that make you feel like you’re far, far away VIEW
- Portions of Interstate 84, Interstate 90 closed in ice storm
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.