ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a speeding sport utility vehicle crashed landed on the roof of a St. Louis home after hitting an embankment and launching into the air.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2v9aUYV ) reports that the driver was trapped in the SUV when authorities arrived Sunday afternoon. Michael Arras, the St. Louis Fire Department’s deputy chief of special operations, says he has never encountered anything like this before.
Crews carefully extricated the man from the vehicle and took him to a hospital. His condition wasn’t known, but fire officials say he was in and out of consciousness after the crash.
Homeowner Bruce Redding discovered the SUV on his roof when he returned home from the gym. The 66-year-old said that the “good thing is” he is alive.
___
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com