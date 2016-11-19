BERLIN (AP) — Speculation is growing that German Chancellor Angela Merkel will seek a fourth term in general elections next year.
Merkel refused to comment on the possibility during a press conference with U.S. President Barack Obama last week. She said she would announce her plans when the time was right.
However, the 62-year-old chancellor is expected to talk about a possible candidacy during a Sunday night news conference at the Berlin headquarters of her political party, the Christian Democrats.
Several high-ranking party members and Vice-Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel have in recent days said they expect Merkel to run for re-election in 2017.
Most Read Stories
- Flesh-eating bacteria traced to tilapia bought from Bellevue market
- 35 reasons the Seahawks' Jon Ryan is the punter we all want to be
- Bus riders step in as driver has fatal heart attack on viaduct
- Earl Thomas, Rob Gronkowski have cool Twitter exchange about hard hit in Sunday's game
- Trump supporter in state Senate says some protests are ‘economic terrorism,’ should be felonies
Merkel became Germany’s first female head of government in 2005.
She also is the first leader of a reunited Germany to have grown up under communism in the former East Germany.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.