ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a rare tree frog — the last known living member of the species in captivity — has died at the Atlanta Botanical Garden.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://on-ajc.com/2d8qTPQ) that the dead Rabbs’ fringe-limbed tree frog was found dead in its enclosure during a routine daily inspection on Monday.

Workers at the garden had nicknamed the male amphibian “Toughie.” It was estimated to be about 12 years old when it died.

Scientists estimate that one-third to one-half of amphibian species worldwide are threatened with extinction.

In 2008 the Garden purchased and outfitted a climate-controlled facility known as the Frog Pod, designed to house the Rabb’s tree frog and other rare amphibians in complete isolation from each other. The zoo lost its last remaining Rabbs’ frog in 2012.

