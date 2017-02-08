SYCAMORE, Ill. (AP) — A special prosecutor has been appointed to investigate possible misconduct involving a murder case in the 1957 slaying of a 7-year-old girl.

The (DeKalb) Daily-Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2ksCs8g ) the special prosecutor will look into whether a Seattle police detective committed perjury in the prosecution of Jack McCullough for Maria Ridulph’s killing.

Brian Towne of the special prosecution unit of the State’s Attorney Appellate Prosecutor’s Office received the assignment. Towne was appointed after the Illinois Attorney General’s office and other prosecutors declined to investigate.

McCullough was convicted in 2012 after Seattle police arrested him in 2011. McCullough was released when former DeKalb County State’s Attorney Richard Schmack said a review found flaws in the case and determined McCullough’s alibi was solid. His conviction was vacated and charges against him were dismissed.

