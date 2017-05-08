TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott has scheduled a special election for the district where a senator resigned after using a racial slur and vulgar language in a conversation with two African-American colleagues.
Scott signed an executive order Monday to set a July 25 primary election for the seat formerly held by Republican Sen. Frank Artiles. The special election will take place Sept. 26.
Artiles resigned April 21, four days after he used the slur and vulgarities at a private club near the state Capitol. He later apologized on the Senate floor.
The seat in Miami-Dade County was vacant for the final two weeks of the Florida Legislature’s session.
