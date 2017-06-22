BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut special education teacher charged in the sexual assault of a student has resigned from her position.
The Connecticut Post reports (http://bit.ly/2rY8ZDQ ) Central High School officials sent a statement Wednesday saying Laura Ramos submitted a letter of resignation as termination proceedings by the school district were underway. The district placed her on administrative leave June 9.
Ramos was charged Tuesday with second-degree sexual assault after police say she engaged in a sexual relationship with an 18-year-old student in the special education program.
Police say Ramos told them she had a relationship with the victim from Dec. 23, 2016 to April 2017.
Most Read Stories
- Road rage in Kent: Subaru strikes Jeep three times
- UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? | Danny Westneat
- 90 degrees?! Heat wave expected in Seattle this weekend
- Latest study: Seattle’s wage law lifted restaurant pay without shrinking jobs
- Seattle police transcript of fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles: 'I don't have a Taser' WATCH
Her lawyer has previously said Ramos is “cloaked in the presumption of innocence.”