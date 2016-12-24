SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A one-room schoolhouse built in the 1920s to teach black children on St. Simons Island is making a comeback from years of rot and neglect.
Preservationists saved the Harrington School from scheduled demolition in 2010 and since then have spent about $300,000 to stabilize its deteriorating frame and leaky roof. Recently, the group Friends of the Harrington School announced a grant award that it hopes will bring in $50,000 needed to finish restoring the schoolhouse’s interior.
Amy Roberts, director of the St. Simons African-American Heritage Coalition, attended 1st and 2nd grade at the school in the 1950s when many black descendants of slaves remained on the island.
Roberts says she “went a little crazy” when officials wanted to tear down the building. She says the restored schoolhouse is looking “gorgeous.”
