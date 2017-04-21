BANGKOK (AP) — A Thai court has sentenced to death a Spanish man after finding him guilty of murder in the gruesome death of a fellow Spaniard.

Artur Segarra Princep was charged with the premediated murder in the death of 40-year old David Bernat, whose dismembered body was retrieved from a river and bloodstains and DNA found in Segarra’s Bangkok apartment.

Segarra’s lawyer said his client had denied the charges and will appeal.

During the investigation, police said they found a freezer in Segarra’s home that is believed to have been used to store the body, as well as a book with instructions on how to dismember body parts.

Segarra was arrested in Cambodia and sent back to Thailand in February to stand trial.