BANGKOK (AP) — A Thai court has sentenced to death a Spanish man after finding him guilty of murder in the gruesome death of a fellow Spaniard.
Artur Segarra Princep was charged with the premediated murder in the death of 40-year old David Bernat, whose dismembered body was retrieved from a river and bloodstains and DNA found in Segarra’s Bangkok apartment.
Segarra’s lawyer said his client had denied the charges and will appeal.
During the investigation, police said they found a freezer in Segarra’s home that is believed to have been used to store the body, as well as a book with instructions on how to dismember body parts.
Most Read Stories
- What we know about the shooting of 2 Seattle police officers WATCH
- 3 police officers shot in downtown Seattle WATCH
- ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen won’t face criminal charges for alleged abuse
- Starbucks barista has social-media meltdown over Unicorn Frappuccino
- Seahawks release 2017 schedule, will open season at Green Bay and play 4 prime-time games
Segarra was arrested in Cambodia and sent back to Thailand in February to stand trial.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.