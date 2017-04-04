TOKYO (AP) — Spanish King Felipe VI has met with Japanese Emperor Akihito in his first visit to Japan since ascending to the throne.
King Felipe walked on a red carpet Wednesday during a welcome ceremony at the Imperial Palace. A group of Japanese children waved both countries’ national flags.
The countries mark their 150th anniversary of bilateral ties next year.
The king ascended to the throne in 2014.
During his four-day visit, the king and his wife, Queen Letizia, will also meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. They are scheduled to visit an earthquake disaster prevention center in Shizuoka, central Japan, before departing on Friday.
