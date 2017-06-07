MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Banco Santander says it is acquiring Banco Popular, the troubled lender that lost more than half of its share value over the past week.

In a statement to CNMV, Spain’s stock market regulator, Banco Santander said Wednesday that it was paying 1 euro for 100 percent of Banco Popular’s shares.

Santander said it would raise around 7 billion euros (US$7.9 billion) to reinforce Popular’s balance sheet.

The European Central Bank said this week it believed Banco was “failing or likely to fail.”

Popular’s non-performing assets were valued in 7.9 billion euros, including 7.2 billion euros for real estate.

Santander estimated that its investment in Popular will generate a 14 percent return by 2020.