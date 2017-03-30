HONOLULU (AP) — An agreement has been reached for a giant telescope to be built in Spain’s Canary Islands if it cannot be put atop a Hawaii mountain.
Telescope builder TMT International Observatory says Hawaii’s Mauna Kea remains the preferred location for the $1.4 billion Thirty Meter Telescope.
But some Native Hawaiians are fighting to keep the telescope off a mountain they consider sacred.
Hawaii’s Supreme Court invalidated the project’s construction permit, forcing long-running hearings for a new one. It’s unclear when a decision will be made.
Most Read Stories
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- Career advice: End affair with boss, then apply for promotion | Dear Carolyn
- Seattle sues Trump administration over ‘sanctuary cities’ order WATCH
- Baltimore police show jarring footage of SWAT shooting
- Elon Musk’s SpaceX on brink of `Wright Brothers moment’ with reused rocket
The nonprofit TMT on Wednesday said the Canary Islands agreement was a milestone for the embattled project.
It wants to start construction next year.
The Spanish agency overseeing Canary Islands observatories says the telescope would be good for Spain and the world’s astronomy community.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.