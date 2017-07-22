MADRID (AP) — Spain’s maritime rescue service says it has saved 57 migrants from two boats trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea from Morocco.
The rescue service says that it reached a small boat carrying four Moroccan men in the Strait of Gibraltar after the craft was spotted by Spain’s Civil Guard. The four were in apparent good health and the rescue ship brought them ashore.
A maritime rescue ship intercepted a second boat with 53 migrants of unknown origin near the island of Alboran, where the maritime rescue service has an outpost. The migrants are expected to reach land later Saturday.
Thousands of migrants from Africa attempt the perilous crossing to Europe in small boats that are unfit for the open sea.
Most Read Stories
- Put down that cellphone; distracted-driving law is here
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Illicit skatepark on Green Lake’s Duck Island: Cops called on bowl built in bird habitat WATCH
- Storm star Sue Bird says she's dating the Reign's Megan Rapinoe and opens up about being gay WATCH
- 83-year-old woman sexually assaulted in SeaTac assisted-living facility; assailant sought