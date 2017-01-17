MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Interior Ministry says police have arrested a Moroccan suspected of praising terrorism by promoting armed Islamic groups on the internet.

A ministry statement said the man arrested Tuesday on the Canary Islands’ city of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria used a popular social media network to spread propaganda for the teachings and armed actions of extremist groups such as Syria’s Fatah al-Sham Front, which is considered linked to al-Qaida.

The man, aged 30, was the second Moroccan to be arrested in as many days for terror-related offences.

The ministry says Spanish police have arrested 182 suspected jihadi activists since Spain raised its national security alert to one step below maximum following attacks in France and elsewhere in 2015.