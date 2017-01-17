MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Interior Ministry says police have arrested a Moroccan suspected of praising terrorism by promoting armed Islamic groups on the internet.
A ministry statement said the man arrested Tuesday on the Canary Islands’ city of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria used a popular social media network to spread propaganda for the teachings and armed actions of extremist groups such as Syria’s Fatah al-Sham Front, which is considered linked to al-Qaida.
The man, aged 30, was the second Moroccan to be arrested in as many days for terror-related offences.
The ministry says Spanish police have arrested 182 suspected jihadi activists since Spain raised its national security alert to one step below maximum following attacks in France and elsewhere in 2015.
Most Read Stories
- This season, Seahawks have crossed the line from brash to just plain unlikable | Matt Calkins
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says Richard Sherman played second half of season with 'significant' knee injury
- Michael Bennett explodes at reporter following Seahawks-Falcons game
- Can’t make it to D.C.? Seattle will have own women’s march
- Patty Murray, Maria Cantwell criticized for vote to block prescription drugs from Canada
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.