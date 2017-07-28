MADRID (AP) — Emergency services say some 50 people have been injured when a morning commuter train crashed into the buffers in a station in northeastern Barcelona.
The Catalan regional emergency services said 48 people were treated and 18 taken to city hospitals, five of them in serious condition, following the accident Friday at Francia station on the northern side of the city.
Television images showed many passengers being tended to on the ground in the station.
The train driver was among those seriously injured.
Most Read Stories
- Woman, 71, lost in Olympics with dog, built shelter, ate ants
- Starbucks closes Teavana stores, doubles down on China coffee shops as quarter misses forecasts
- Washington distracted-driving law has drivers wondering if they can still drink coffee on the road VIEW
- Chinese millionaires pick Seattle as No. 2 place in the world to live, survey shows | FYI Guy
- 3 teens killed in Lynnwood crash from Mill Creek high school
The train had left the southern coastal town of Sant Vicenc de Calders and arrived at Francia station at 7.15 a.m. (0515 GMT).
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.