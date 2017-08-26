While refugee camps swell with families escaping Islamic militants and civil war, a 1990 program conveys a favored status on Ukrainians and other applicants from former Soviet areas.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Growing up in the 1970s and ’80s in Ukraine, then part of the Soviet Union, Halyna Davydyuk was bullied by classmates and by teachers, who forced her to sit in the last row because she was an evangelical Christian. Her father was jailed for his beliefs.

Today, she said, “There’s not a lot of persecution, but it’s difficult to find work.”

Normally, someone seeking better prospects in the United States would wait several years to be admitted. But Davydyuk, her husband, their seven children and a daughter-in-law arrived in Vancouver in May just two years after applying. They joined a growing number of Ukrainians who have streamed into the United States in recent months even as the country has closed the door on other refugees.

What distinguishes the Davydyuks, who are Pentecostal, from other immigrants is a program created nearly three decades ago to benefit those who experienced religious persecution in the Soviet Union, where the Communist Party hounded religious groups it could not control.

There is far more religious freedom in their countries now. But while refugee camps in several continents swell with families escaping Islamic militants and bloody civil war, the former Soviets still enjoy a favored status when applying to come to the United States.

Indeed, they have become a prime example of how federal law is slow to adapt to changing circumstances. This is especially true in immigration, where a lack of consensus has thwarted attempts to address the status of illegal immigrants and tackle perceived abuses in visa programs for tech workers and investors.

“In a world where people are persecuted in many places for varying reasons, refugee-resettlement programs should not privilege one category but rather prioritize the most vulnerable with the most compelling need to be resettled,” said Bill Frelick, refugee director of Human Rights Watch. He called the program for the ex-Soviets, known as the Lautenberg Amendment, a “Cold War anachronism.”

Lenient standard

The 1990 amendment, which was proposed by Sen. Frank R. Lautenberg of New Jersey, established a legal presumption of eligibility for refugee status for Jews and Christian minorities from the former Soviet Union and Southeast Asia. That is a more lenient standard than for other refugee applicants, who must prove they face a well-founded fear of persecution.

Iranian religious minorities were added to the program in 2004. But evangelical Christians make up more than 90 percent of the Lautenberg pool, the vast majority of them from Ukraine.

Nearly 4,000 Ukrainian refugees were admitted to the United States in the first 10 months of this fiscal year, compared with 2,543 for the entire 2016 fiscal year and just 227 four years ago. Their 2017 numbers are dwarfed by arrivals from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Iraq, Syria, Somalia and Myanmar. But since May 1, as the Trump administration began to restrict admissions of refugees, Ukraine has accounted for the second-largest number of arrivals, behind only Congo.

The Supreme Court has allowed parts of President Donald Trump’s temporary travel moratorium to stand and will hear arguments this year about whether it is a legal use of his national-security powers or illegally discriminates against Muslims, as opponents argue.

In response to questions, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services described the surge in Ukrainian arrivals as “unrelated to the executive orders” on travel issued by Trump.

In the 2017 refugee admissions report to Congress, the State Department said applications for the Lautenberg program had increased substantially since conflict erupted in Ukraine. Fighting in eastern Ukraine between government forces and Russia-backed separatists has killed more than 2,000 civilians and thousands more fighters, and forced many people to move to other parts of the country, according to the United Nations.

Refugee experts say the situation in Ukraine pales in comparison with massacres and persecution of Yazidis, Kurds, Christians and Shiite Muslims in territories held by the Islamic State group. A U.N. report last year described the widespread executions, enslavement and rapes of the Yazidis as genocide.

No one wanted to fault the Lautenberg program, though, noting the tenuous situation in Ukraine and the fact that Christian minorities, who are seen as being pro-West, are vulnerable to persecution in pro-Russian areas.

The Lautenberg Amendment has also been instrumental in giving Jews a way to safety. “For Iranian religious minorities, like Christians, Jews and Bahai, the Lautenberg Amendment is a lifesaver,” said Mark Hetfield, president of HIAS, a resettlement agency.

Chain migration

Over the years, the Lautenberg Amendment has spawned a chain migration as beneficiaries settle in the United States and then file “affidavits of relationship” for close relatives who qualify as refugees as long as they belong to a historically persecuted Christian minority from the former Soviet Union.

Many wind up in the Pacific Northwest. Greater Portland, which includes Vancouver, is home to more than 100,000 Slavic Christians, who have erected dozens of churches at the epicenter of the community’s life.

Davydyuk, the Pentecostal who arrived in May, was invited to Vancouver by her sister, Lilia Volovodik. Volovodik’s family settled here a decade ago, sponsored by a relative of her husband, who preceded them.

Pentecostals in Rovno, their hometown in western Ukraine, began to worry that Trump’s immigration policies would harm Lautenberg applicants. At her church, worshippers prayed for the program, Davydyuk said.

Ultimately, the Davydyuks were cleared to travel to the United States, arriving in Vancouver on May 30.

Davydyuk, who spoke in Russian through an interpreter, said she was thinking about sponsoring two sisters. Her 22-year-old son, Davyd, and his pregnant wife, Anhelina, have filed forms for her mother, father, sister, brother and sister-in-law.

“It’s a better country,” the mother-to-be said of the United States. “In Ukraine, it’s so hard to live because of the economic and political instability.”

Another refugee couple, Anna and Daniel German, made a living in the wholesale flower business in Donetsk, in eastern Ukraine, until a bomb crashed into their greenhouses in August 2014. They fled to Odessa, and German’s grandmother, in Vancouver since 1999, offered to sponsor them under the program that had benefited her own family.

“We thought a little and decided to emigrate,” recalled Daniel German, whose family is Baptist.

On their refugee application, they had to name the church they frequented and for how long. They were approved in just over a year, arriving in Vancouver in November 2015 with their four children, now 15, 13, 8 and 6.

German works as an independent contractor making deliveries for Amazon. His wife cleans the Slavic Grace Baptist Church, one of several Ukrainian congregations where women must cover their heads and wear long skirts.

In the past year, Anna German has filed paperwork for the families of her two sisters and brother, who live in Odessa, to enable them to also emigrate.

“In Odessa, it’s OK, but things can change at any moment,” Anna German said.