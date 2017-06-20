PHOENIX (AP) — The first day of summer is forecast to bring some of the worst heat the southwestern U.S. has seen in years.
The forecast calls for 119 degrees in Phoenix, where some flights have been cancelled because certain planes can’t take off in extreme heat.
Arizona is seeing the most stifling temperatures, but the wrath of the heat wave is being felt across Nevada and California as well.
Las Vegas was forecast to hit 117 (47 Celsius) on Tuesday and excessive heat warnings cover almost all of California.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle police fatally shoot black Seattle mother; family demands answers WATCH
- ‘Get back! Get back!’: Seattle police release recordings of fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles WATCH
- Here’s why I-5 is such a mess in Seattle area, and what keeps us moving at all
- In Lacey, a Washington mom grapples with baby’s Zika-caused birth defects VIEW
- Sam Elliott rides again as ‘The Hero’
Phoenix hit 118 degrees on Monday.