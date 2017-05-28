SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — A section of Southern California coast has been closed again after at least four sharks were spotted close to shore.
Officials in San Clemente say the water is off limits Sunday from one mile (1.6 km) north to one mile (1.6 km) south of the city beach’s pier.
Closures were ordered in the same area a week ago after two dozen great whites were seen, including one about 10 feet (3 meters) long.
Juvenile great whites, typically under 8 feet (2.4 meters), are common along Southern California, where they feed on small fish. As they get larger, white sharks start feeding on bigger marine mammals, a factor lifeguards use to consider closures.
Last month a woman was injured by a 10-foot (3 meter) white shark at San Onofre State Beach, south of San Clemente.
