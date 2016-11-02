JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — South Sudan’s government says eight people have been accused of rape and eight others accused of looting in a July rampage at a hotel popular with foreigners, but it is not clear how many are soldiers.

Wednesday’s announcement is the first word of accountability in the attack on the Terrain hotel compound in which Americans were targeted.

South Sudan’s deputy justice minister told reporters that soldiers “exploited the war to do their own criminal acts.” He cited soldiers raping women and killing a local journalist based on his ethnicity.

The government has not yet publicly shared the report of its investigation into the attack. The probe came after pressure from the United States.

Four of the six members of the investigative committee are from South Sudan’s military or security forces.