NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A spokesman says South Sudan’s president will seek election next year, in what will be the first vote on Salva Kiir’s leadership since the turbulent country won independence.
Ateny Wek Ateny told The Associated Press that Kiir “is a uniting factor. If he leaves power now, the whole country will collapse.”
Kiir was elected in 2010, a year before the country gained independence from Sudan. Elections set for 2015 were delayed by civil war.
The United Nations has warned that South Sudan is at risk of genocide.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle No. 6 in new ranking of best places to live in U.S.
- Fact check: No arrests from 7 nations in travel ban? Judge in Seattle was wrong
- Heavy snowfall closes schools, complicates commute, knocks out power to thousands
- Heavy, warm rain to follow snowstorm in Seattle area
- Librarians take up arms against fake news | Jerry Large
The international community has grown frustrated with Kiir and other South Sudan leaders. In his last remarks as U.S. special envoy before leaving office in January, Donald Booth said the United States “wanted peace for South Sudan far more than its leaders did.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.