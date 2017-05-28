Nation & World South Korea’s Yonhap news agency says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile Originally published May 28, 2017 at 2:31 pm Updated May 28, 2017 at 2:40 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s Yonhap news agency says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile. The Associated Press View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryS.Korea military: North Korea fires unidentified projectile Previous StorySouthern California beach closed again due to sharks
