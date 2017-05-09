SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s ousted leader is expected to spend election day alone in a solitary cell without any visitors.
Park Geun-hye has been jailed at a detention center since March in a small cell with a television, toilet, sink, table and mattress. She will be kept in the dark about the voting for most of the day.
Park’s first news about the election to select her successor will come when the government-approved TV channel at the detention center broadcasts its first news program at about 8 p.m. Tuesday evening. Before that, she might watch a scheduled documentary about the U.S. presidential system.
No visitors are allowed on holidays.
Park was impeached in March and detained on corruption charges.
