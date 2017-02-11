Nation & World South Korea’s military says North Korea fired a projectile into its eastern sea Originally published February 11, 2017 at 4:07 pm Share story The Associated Press SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says North Korea fired a projectile into its eastern sea. The Associated Press Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryBond with Israel could shape Trump son-in-law as envoy
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.