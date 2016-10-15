Nation & World South Korea’s military says latest missile launched by North Korea exploded soon after liftoff Originally published October 15, 2016 at 5:52 pm Share story The Associated Press SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says latest missile launched by North Korea exploded soon after liftoff. The Associated Press Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryStrategy in Somalia reveals new face of war for U.S.
