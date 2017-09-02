Nation & World South Korea’s military says 5.6 quake in North Korea was artificial, analyzing if nuclear test Originally published September 2, 2017 at 9:04 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says 5.6 quake in North Korea was artificial, analyzing if nuclear test. The Associated Press Next StoryYonhap: South Korea’s military says North Korea is believed to have conducted 6th nuclear test Previous StoryYonhap: Unusual seismic activity detected in North Korea; no word if 6th nuclear test