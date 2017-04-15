Nation & World South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says North Korea fires unidentified missile but test fails Originally published April 15, 2017 at 4:11 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says North Korea fires unidentified missile but test fails. The Associated Press Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryNavy: Jets will be modified as it determines oxygen problem Previous StoryRobert Taylor, key player in the information revolution
