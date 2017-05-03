SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Koreans began early voting Thursday in the election to replace ousted President Park Geun-hye.
Early voters can cast ballots Thursday and Friday at about 3,510 polling stations across the country before the election next Tuesday, the National Election Commission said in a statement.
It’s South Korea’s first presidential election with early voting after introducing it for parliamentary and mayoral elections in recent years, the statement said.
Pre-election surveys show liberal candidate Moon Jae-in comfortably leading his two main rivals — a centrist and a conservative.
Most Read Stories
- Fourth man accuses Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of paying him for sex
- Video: Pilot, passenger walked away from dramatic Mukilteo plane crash WATCH
- Redhook owner will close and sell large Woodinville brewery, focus on Capitol Hill brewpub VIEW
- Man without a country: Revered theater director has to prove he belongs | Danny Westneat
- Nathan Hale players dispute reports about coach Brandon Roy's reported shooting
The winner will be sworn in as the new president immediately, forgoing the usual two-month transition. Park’s impeachment and removal from office changed South Korea’s election schedule, so the new president will serve one full five-year term.
Park is currently jailed at a detention center near Seoul awaiting her trial on allegations that she extorted money from businesses, took kickbacks from some of those companies and committed other wrongdoing, all in collaboration with a longtime confidante. The trial is to formally start later this month.
A commission-run website showed about 4 million people had voted by midafternoon. South Korea has 42,479,710 eligible voters, according to the election commission.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.