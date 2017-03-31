SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Thousands of supporters of arrested former President Park Geun-hye are expected to gather in South Korea’s capital to call for her release.
Seoul police plan to deploy more than 10,000 officers to monitor Saturday’s rally amid concerns of clashes.
Park was jailed Friday over allegations that she colluded with a confidante to extort money from businesses, take bribes and allow the friend to unlawfully interfere with state affairs.
Dozens of her supporters rallied outside the detention center Friday, some of them crying and bowing toward the facility while vowing to “protect” her.
Three people died amid violent clashes between Park’s supporters and police on March 10 after the Constitutional Court decided to remove her from office.
