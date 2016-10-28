SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean President Park Geun-hye has ordered 10 of her senior secretaries to resign amid an investigation that she let an old friend and daughter of a religious cult leader to interfere in important state affairs.

The announcement by Park’s office came on the eve of large anti-government protests planned in Seoul on Saturday over the scandal that is likely to deepen the president’s lame duck status ahead of next year’s elections.

Park has been facing calls to reshuffle her office after she admitted on Tuesday that she provided longtime friend Choi Soon-sil drafts of her speeches for editing.

There’s also media speculation that Choi, who holds no government job, meddled in government decisions and exploited her ties with Park to misappropriate funds from nonprofit organizations.