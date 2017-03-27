SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has held a memorial ceremony for the nine passengers still missing from the 2014 ferry disaster that killed 304 passengers near the ship’s wreckage that was raised last week.

Relatives of the missing victims took part in religious services Tuesday on a boat near a heavy lift transport vessel that will carry the corroding, 6,800-ton Sewol to a port by the end of the week.

The bodies of 295 passengers were recovered after the sinking, which triggered an outpouring of national grief. Popular outrage over what was seen as a botched rescue job by the government contributed to the recent ouster of Park Geun-hye as president.

Relatives of the missing hope their remains will be found inside the ferry.