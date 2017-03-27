SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean officials say salvage crews have found what is presumed to be the remains of one of the missing victims of a 2014 ferry disaster that killed 304 passengers.
An official from the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said the remains were found Tuesday in the waters where the ship’s wreckage was raised last week. The ship was loaded onto a heavy lift transport vessel that will carry it to port.
The official couldn’t immediately confirm further details.
Rescue workers had recovered 295 bodies before the government ended underwater searches in November 2014, seven months after the ship sank. Nine of the ferry’s passengers had remained missing.
Most Read Stories
- The results are in: Here's where the new Dick's Drive-In will be
- Milo Yiannopoulos at UW: A speech, a shooting and $75,000 in police overtime
- Best way to slow aging? Exercise, but not just any kind
- Elon Musk’s SpaceX on brink of `Wright Brothers moment’ with reused rocket
- Alex Tizon, former Seattle Times reporter who won Pulitzer Prize, dies at 57
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.