Park Geun-hye’s unpopularity increases the odds that the next election will be won by an advocate of a more balanced policy with China.

SEOUL, South Korea — For her nearly four years in office, President Park Geun-hye of South Korea cooperated closely with the United States, particularly when it came to dealing with North Korea.

Her impeachment Friday throws her country and U.S. policy in the region into uncertainty, as the North’s nuclear program advances and the incoming administration of Donald Trump deliberates over whether to adjust the U.S. stance.

Park, a conservative, had adopted a tough approach toward the North, focusing on stronger sanctions. Her administration had also agreed to deploy a U.S. advanced-missile-defense system that infuriated the Chinese.

Yet her unpopularity — the result of a scandal over influence-peddling that led members of her own party to want to oust her — increases the odds that the next election will be won by an advocate of a more balanced policy with China.

Domestically, Park’s undoing provides the latest example of how corruption remains entrenched at the top echelons of political and corporate life in South Korea and at a moment the economy is slowing.

Parliament’s impeachment motion accused Park, the nation’s first female leader, of “extensive and serious violations of the constitution and the law.” It followed weeks of damaging disclosures that all but paralyzed the government and produced the largest street protests in the nation’s history.

After the vote, parliamentary officials hand-delivered formal documents that stripped Park of her power and allowed the country’s No. 2 official, Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, to assume leadership until the Constitutional Court rules on whether Park must permanently step down. The court has up to six months to decide.

“I’d like to say that I’m deeply sorry to the people because the nation has to experience this turmoil because of my negligence and lack of virtue at a time when our security and economy both face difficulties,” Park said after the vote, before a closed-door meeting with her Cabinet.

Hwang separately said that he wanted “the ruling and opposition political parties and the Parliament to gather strength and wisdom so that we can return stability to the country and people as soon as possible.”

If the Constitutional Court votes to permanently remove Park, South Korea will hold an election for a new president in 60 days.

However, Park suggested she intended to fight her impeachment, saying during the Cabinet meeting that she would “calmly” prepare for the court trial and giving no hint she would resign.

“I am gravely accepting the voices of the people and the National Assembly, and I sincerely hope that the confusion will come to a satisfactory end,” she said in remarks broadcast on national television.

Park has been accused of allowing a shadowy confidante, the daughter of a religious sect leader, to exercise remarkable influence on matters ranging from choosing top government officials to her wardrobe, and of helping her extort tens of millions of dollars from South Korean companies.

Thousands of people who had gathered outside the Parliament building in the frigid cold Friday cheered when the news was announced.

“My heart is beating so fast,” said Han Joo-young, 47, who had come from Paju, north of the capital, Seoul. “I am so touched that people who are usually powerless can have so much power when they come together.”

A total of 234 lawmakers voted for impeachment, well over the required two-thirds threshold in the 300-seat National Assembly, the lone house of Parliament in South Korea. The vote was by secret ballot, but the results indicated that nearly half the 128 lawmakers in Park’s party, Saenuri, had joined the opposition in moving to oust her.

Park, 64, came to power in early 2013, backed mostly by older Koreans who had hoped she would be a contemporary version of her father, military dictator Park Chung-hee, often viewed as the modernizer of South Korea.

Instead, she became the least-popular leader since the country began democratizing in the late 1980s, according to recent polls. Indeed, her approval ratings have plunged to 4 percent. Critics said she was authoritarian and used state power to muzzle critics while shielded by a coterie of advisers.

The last time South Koreans took to the streets to kick out an unpopular leader, in 1960, they had to fight bloody battles with police officers armed with rifles.

This time, peaceful crowds achieved their goal without a single arrest. Increasingly large numbers of protesters gathered in the capital, including 1.7 million people last Saturday — the largest protest in South Korean history.

Park became the first South Korean president to lose an impeachment vote since 2004, when the National Assembly moved to impeach Roh Moo-hyun for violating election laws. Two months later, the Constitutional Court ruled that Roh’s offense was too minor to justify impeachment and restored him to office. But Park faces much more serious accusations.

Still, it is difficult to predict when and how the Constitutional Court will rule on Park’s fate.

Removing her would require the votes of at least six of the nine Constitutional Court judges. Among the current judges, six were appointed by Park or her conservative predecessor, or are otherwise seen as being close to her party.

The process will buy time for Park’s party to recover from the scandal and prepare for the next presidential election if the court decides to formally unseat her.

Through the years, top corporations have been rocked by recurring corruption scandals, including the one that implicated Park and her confidante, Choi Soon-sil.

In 1988, tycoons were hauled into a parliamentary hearing to be questioned about millions of dollars they gave to a foundation controlled by military dictator Chun Doo-hwan.

The scene repeated this week, when nine business leaders, including Jay Lee, vice chairman of Samsung, and Chung Mong-koo, Hyundai’s chairman, appeared at a parliamentary hearing to be questioned about millions of dollars they gave to two foundations controlled by Choi.

Choi has been indicted on charges of leveraging her influence with Park to extort the money from the businesses. Prosecutors have also identified Park as a criminal suspect, a first for a president, though she cannot be indicted while in office.

The businessmen acknowledged giving the money, confirming that the requests had come directly from Park or her aides.

Huh Chang-soo, chairman of GS Group and the head of the Federation of Korean Industries, the pro-business lobby group that coordinated the donations, put the situation this way: “It is difficult for businesses to say no to a request from the government. That’s the reality in South Korea.”