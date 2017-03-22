Nation & World South Korea begins salvaging ferry that sank in 2014, killing more than 300 people Originally published March 22, 2017 at 5:18 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea begins salvaging ferry that sank in 2014, killing more than 300 people. The Associated Press Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryOfficials: Man arrested after going AWOL 45 years ago
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.