NEW DELHI (AP) — A court in southern India has ordered a four-week stay on the government’s decision to ban the sale of cows and buffaloes for slaughter.
The Madras High Court on Tuesday gave the federal and state governments four weeks to reply to an appeal that an individual has the basic right to choose his food.
Last week, the government passed new rules that buyers and sellers at cattle markets or animal fairs will have to pledge in writing that the animal will not be slaughtered for food or any other purpose.
Many state governments have criticized the ban as a blow to beef and leather exports that will leave hundreds of thousands jobless and deprive millions of Christians, Muslims and poor Hindus of a cheap source of protein.
