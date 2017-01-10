MIAMI LAKES, Fla. (AP) — Police say an officer shot and wounded a robbery suspect who sped off during an attempted traffic stop in South Florida.
Hialeah police spokesman Carl Zogby tells news outlets an officer spotted a suspicious car about 4 a.m. Tuesday and ran a report on the tag. It came back as stolen during a carjacking on Jan. 3.
Officials say the officer tried to stop the car but the driver sped away.
Zogby says the chase went into nearby Miami Lakes where the driver and passengers bailed out. An officer fired and hit an 18-year-old multiple times. He was airlifted to a hospital. Two juveniles were taken into custody and a search continues for the fourth person.
Most Read Stories
- A story of Earl Thomas, a fur hat and a group of die-hard Russian Seahawks fans VIEW
- Snow to dust Tuesday morning commute in Seattle area
- A Seattle mini-mall closes and neighbors hope and worry ... again | Jerry Large
- Manhunt underway for suspect in killing of Orlando officer VIEW
- AG Bob Ferguson unveils assault-weapons ban for Washington — and a backup plan
The names or race of those involved weren’t released.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.