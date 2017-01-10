MIAMI LAKES, Fla. (AP) — Police say an officer shot and wounded a robbery suspect who sped off during an attempted traffic stop in South Florida.

Hialeah police spokesman Carl Zogby tells news outlets an officer spotted a suspicious car about 4 a.m. Tuesday and ran a report on the tag. It came back as stolen during a carjacking on Jan. 3.

Officials say the officer tried to stop the car but the driver sped away.

Zogby says the chase went into nearby Miami Lakes where the driver and passengers bailed out. An officer fired and hit an 18-year-old multiple times. He was airlifted to a hospital. Two juveniles were taken into custody and a search continues for the fourth person.

The names or race of those involved weren’t released.