FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A volunteer youth-football league coach was gunned down just moments after he had brought cookies and Gatorade to his team after a practice at a Fort Lauderdale park.

The Sun Sentinel of South Florida (http://bit.ly/2dhFV2U) reports that 43-year-old Dave Williams died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Hundreds of athletes, parents, cheerleaders and coaches were at the park at the time of the fatal shooting Thursday night.

No one else was injured.

Fort Lauderdale police officers were asking for the public’s help in identifying the gunman.

Police officers say Williams was approached by several men before the shooting, and they were seen running away.

Jamaal Gaines, who is president of the Fort Lauderdale Hurricanes youth football club, says he doesn’t know why Williams appeared to be targeted.