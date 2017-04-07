SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A man who was fined $190 for allowing his pet snake to slither freely in a South Dakota park says he’s disturbed by an animal control officer’s suggestion that he restrain the reptile on a leash while in public.
The Argus Leader (http://argusne.ws/2oMstxK ) reports that Jerry Kimball was ticketed for “animals running at large” last week after a woman complained that his Fire Bee Ball Python was roaming freely at Falls Park in Sioux Falls.
Kimball says he was “dumbfounded” by the leash recommendation.
Animal Control Supervisor Julie DeJong says a city ordinance requires all pets to be leashed or restrained in public and that pet snakes can be held or kept in a container to comply.
Kimball says he plans to fight the ticket in court.
___
Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com
