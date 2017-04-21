SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a South Dakota man who was asked to leave an anti-Islam event is facing a felony charge after he livestreamed himself brandishing weapons and making threats to the public.
Attorney General Marty Jackley and Lincoln County State’s Attorney Tom Wollman said Friday that 45-year-old Ehab Abdulmutta Jaber of Sioux Falls has been charged with one count of terrorist threats.
Authorities say Jaber was escorted out of the event April 9 after he was observed filming on his cellphone and carrying a pistol. Officials say he was later found to be streaming threats to the public and brandishing guns and ammunition.
Authorities say law enforcement seized guns and methamphetamine during a search of his home.
It wasn’t immediately clear if Jaber has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
