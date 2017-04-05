SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man has been jailed on $1 million cash bond after prosecutors charged him in the death of his wife.
Forty-three-year-old Irving Jumping Eagle appeared in court Wednesday following his arrest in the death of 33-year-old Alicia Jumping Eagle. She was found dead in the couple’s Sioux Falls apartment Monday.
Irving Jumping Eagle is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and four counts of manslaughter. His public defender did not return a phone call for comment.
Police allege Irving Jumping Eagle had blood on himself Monday afternoon while at a gas station about 300 miles away near Streeter, North Dakota. The Argus Leader (http://argusne.ws/2oE5HYP ) reports the car he was driving hit a bridge pillar Tuesday morning in Deuel County, in eastern South Dakota. He was taken to a hospital and then jailed in Sioux Falls.
Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com
