SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man accused of livestreaming himself brandishing weapons and making threats outside an anti-Islam event in April has pleaded not guilty to drug charges.
Jaber was arrested in April on charges that he made terrorist threats outside an anti-Islam event in Sioux Falls. He was arrested again several weeks later when authorities said he tested positive for methamphetamine, violating the conditions of his release.
Jaber remains in federal custody on charges of having a gun while in possession of a controlled substance. He’s charged in Lincoln County with making a terrorist threat and possessing meth.
An August trial is set for the drug charges.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle police fatally shoot black Seattle mother; family demands answers WATCH
- ‘Get back! Get back!’: Seattle police release recordings of fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles WATCH
- Boeing admits its 747 ‘Queen of the Skies’ has no future as passenger plane
- Seattle police transcript of fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles: 'I don't have a Taser' WATCH
- Lesson in bias: Columbia City, I hear you loud and clear | Nicole Brodeur